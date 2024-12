Discover relaxation and focus with the Pure Ohms Breeze 7-Hydroxymitragynine Kratom + Kava Shot! 🌬️ This 2oz bottle contains 2 servings, each packed with 260mg of kava, 62.5mg of mitragynine, and 1mg of 7OH extract. Whether you need a boost or some chill time, this blend has you covered. 🌿✨

read more