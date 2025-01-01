💥 One little tab can have a big impact!



Add this powerful, reliable 7OH tablet from Pure Ohms to your wellness routine. Each 50 milligram tab packs a powerful punch of all-natural 7-Hydroxymitragynine, split into four easy 12.5 milligram servings. 7OH is known for its mood-boosting effects and pain management benefits.



Made for adults seeking potent, plant-based wellness and precise dosage.



Pure Ohms Black 50mg 7-OH Tablet Details

1 count

Scored for easy dosing

50 milligrams of 7-Hydroxymitragynine per tablet

Suggested 4 servings per tablet

12.5 milligrams per serving

Why Choose Pure Ohms?

The Pure Ohms brand is highly regarded for its pure kratom alkaloids and lab tested, all natural products. Their proprietary blend acts quickly and efficiently for a smooth experience.



🌱 Experience the power and precision of Pure Ohms' 7OH tablets!

