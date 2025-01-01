Slip one of these 50mg tablets under your tongue and experience Rave Kratom's fast-acting, potent effects! Perfect for relaxation, mood enhancement, and stress relief. These tablets are convenient, precisely dosed, and work faster than traditional capsules or powders.



Rave Kratom 7OH Tablets Specifications

50 milligrams of 7-hydroxymitragynine per tablet

4 tablets

200 milligrams per package

Serving size: 1⁄4 tablet

16 servings per package

Each batch is rigorously tested

What to Expect from Rave Kratom

If you are a new user or new to this product, start with a low dosage to establish tolerance.



For optimal effects, start with a quarter of a tablet and monitor your response.



Chew the tablet or let it fully dissolve under your tongue, then swallow.



Generally, you should expect to feel effects within 30-90 minutes. These effects can last for 5 - 7 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.

