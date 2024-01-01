Rave Kratom | Green Maeng Da Bliss Extract Shot - 2oz

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
About this product

For an amazingly balanced experience with extra benefits, grab Rave Kratom's Green Maeng Da Bliss Extract Shot! 🌿✨

Feel the euphoric and mood-boosting effects of Green Maeng Da Bliss, perfect for day or night. 🌞🌜

Try this green tea flavored shot next time you're craving balanced euphoria! 🍵💚

RAVE KRATOM GREEN MAENG DA BLISS EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
15ml resealable bottle
Strain: Green Vein
140 MIT per bottle
Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract
Full Spectrum
270mg total alkaloid content
140mg mitragynine content
Water-based extract
Green Tea flavored

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
