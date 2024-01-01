Discover "Desert Stardust," an exclusive mushroom extract strain, and embark on a captivating journey under the celestial wonders. 🌠🏜️ Inspired by the awe-inspiring experiences of those who immerse themselves in the universe's wonder, these gummies embody the magic of starlit desert nights.
Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.
Pick your favorite from our delicious fruit flavors:
🍍 Pineapple
💙 Blue Raspberry
🍏 Green Apple
🍓 Strawberry
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!