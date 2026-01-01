Go on a cosmic journey with Road Trip’s delicious Desert Stardust Mushroom Chocolate Bars. Rich, smooth chocolate is infused with their exclusive Desert Stardust mushroom extract. For those seeking a truly elevated experience.



Read all about mushroom chocolate in our blog here.



Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Flavors

Cookies & Cream: A classic flavor with creamy white chocolate and chunks of delicious cookie.



Dark Chocolate Orange: Rich dark chocolate with bright notes of zesty orange citrus.



Milk Chocolate: This milk chocolate bar is as creamy and smooth as it gets.



Strawberry Crunch: You'll love this creamy strawberry flavor with a crunchy candy texture.



Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use

Starting Dose: 1/2 piece

Low Dose: 1 piece

Moderate: 2-3 pieces

High Dose: 4-5 pieces

Heavy Dose: 6-8 pieces

For adults only. Carefully consider your tolerance level, and start low and slow if you are new to this product. Allow up to 1 hour for full effects.



Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Details

48 grams net weight

8 pieces

Exclusive Desert Stardust mushroom extract

Several delicious flavors to choose from!