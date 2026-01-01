About this product
Go on a cosmic journey with Road Trip’s delicious Desert Stardust Mushroom Chocolate Bars. Rich, smooth chocolate is infused with their exclusive Desert Stardust mushroom extract. For those seeking a truly elevated experience.
Read all about mushroom chocolate in our blog here.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Flavors
Cookies & Cream: A classic flavor with creamy white chocolate and chunks of delicious cookie.
Dark Chocolate Orange: Rich dark chocolate with bright notes of zesty orange citrus.
Milk Chocolate: This milk chocolate bar is as creamy and smooth as it gets.
Strawberry Crunch: You'll love this creamy strawberry flavor with a crunchy candy texture.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use
Starting Dose: 1/2 piece
Low Dose: 1 piece
Moderate: 2-3 pieces
High Dose: 4-5 pieces
Heavy Dose: 6-8 pieces
For adults only. Carefully consider your tolerance level, and start low and slow if you are new to this product. Allow up to 1 hour for full effects.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Details
48 grams net weight
8 pieces
Exclusive Desert Stardust mushroom extract
Several delicious flavors to choose from!
Read all about mushroom chocolate in our blog here.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Flavors
Cookies & Cream: A classic flavor with creamy white chocolate and chunks of delicious cookie.
Dark Chocolate Orange: Rich dark chocolate with bright notes of zesty orange citrus.
Milk Chocolate: This milk chocolate bar is as creamy and smooth as it gets.
Strawberry Crunch: You'll love this creamy strawberry flavor with a crunchy candy texture.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use
Starting Dose: 1/2 piece
Low Dose: 1 piece
Moderate: 2-3 pieces
High Dose: 4-5 pieces
Heavy Dose: 6-8 pieces
For adults only. Carefully consider your tolerance level, and start low and slow if you are new to this product. Allow up to 1 hour for full effects.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Details
48 grams net weight
8 pieces
Exclusive Desert Stardust mushroom extract
Several delicious flavors to choose from!
Fulfillment
About this product
Go on a cosmic journey with Road Trip’s delicious Desert Stardust Mushroom Chocolate Bars. Rich, smooth chocolate is infused with their exclusive Desert Stardust mushroom extract. For those seeking a truly elevated experience.
Read all about mushroom chocolate in our blog here.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Flavors
Cookies & Cream: A classic flavor with creamy white chocolate and chunks of delicious cookie.
Dark Chocolate Orange: Rich dark chocolate with bright notes of zesty orange citrus.
Milk Chocolate: This milk chocolate bar is as creamy and smooth as it gets.
Strawberry Crunch: You'll love this creamy strawberry flavor with a crunchy candy texture.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use
Starting Dose: 1/2 piece
Low Dose: 1 piece
Moderate: 2-3 pieces
High Dose: 4-5 pieces
Heavy Dose: 6-8 pieces
For adults only. Carefully consider your tolerance level, and start low and slow if you are new to this product. Allow up to 1 hour for full effects.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Details
48 grams net weight
8 pieces
Exclusive Desert Stardust mushroom extract
Several delicious flavors to choose from!
Read all about mushroom chocolate in our blog here.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Flavors
Cookies & Cream: A classic flavor with creamy white chocolate and chunks of delicious cookie.
Dark Chocolate Orange: Rich dark chocolate with bright notes of zesty orange citrus.
Milk Chocolate: This milk chocolate bar is as creamy and smooth as it gets.
Strawberry Crunch: You'll love this creamy strawberry flavor with a crunchy candy texture.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use
Starting Dose: 1/2 piece
Low Dose: 1 piece
Moderate: 2-3 pieces
High Dose: 4-5 pieces
Heavy Dose: 6-8 pieces
For adults only. Carefully consider your tolerance level, and start low and slow if you are new to this product. Allow up to 1 hour for full effects.
Road Trip Mushroom Chocolate Details
48 grams net weight
8 pieces
Exclusive Desert Stardust mushroom extract
Several delicious flavors to choose from!
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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