Ready to sink into serenity? SEDA’s chewable 7OH tablets allow you to incorporate the plant-based power of 7OH into your wellness routine with ease. With bold, fruit-forward flavors like blue raspberry, strawberry watermelon, and cherry blast, 7OH has never tasted this good!
Tablets include 20mg each in a pack of 10. 200mg total per package. Two servings per tablet.
SEDA 7OH Tablet Specifications 10 tablets per pack 2 servings per tablet 20 milligrams per tablet 200 milligrams per pack 7-Hydroxymitragynine Quick-absorbing formula Powerful effects Delicious SEDA 7OH Tablet Flavors Blue Raspberry Strawberry Watermelon Cherry Blast
Ready to sink into serenity? SEDA’s chewable 7OH tablets allow you to incorporate the plant-based power of 7OH into your wellness routine with ease. With bold, fruit-forward flavors like blue raspberry, strawberry watermelon, and cherry blast, 7OH has never tasted this good!
Tablets include 20mg each in a pack of 10. 200mg total per package. Two servings per tablet.
SEDA 7OH Tablet Specifications 10 tablets per pack 2 servings per tablet 20 milligrams per tablet 200 milligrams per pack 7-Hydroxymitragynine Quick-absorbing formula Powerful effects Delicious SEDA 7OH Tablet Flavors Blue Raspberry Strawberry Watermelon Cherry Blast
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!