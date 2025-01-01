Ready to sink into serenity? Discover the great taste and soothing effects of SEDA. These might be the best-tasting chewable 7OH tablets on the market, with bold, fruit-forward flavors like blue raspberry, strawberry watermelon, and cherry blast. SEDA makes it easy to incorporate the plant-based power of 7OH into your wellness routine.



These chewable tablets contain 30mg 7OH each. 1 tablet per pack. 2 servings per tablet.



SEDA 7OH Tablet Specifications

1 tablet per pack

2 servings per tablet

15 milligrams per serving

30 milligrams per tablet

7-Hydroxymitragynine

Fast-acting formula

Powerful effects

Tantalizing SEDA 7OH Tablet Flavors

Blue Raspberry

Strawberry Watermelon

Cherry Blast

