Experience the ease and potency of Simply7 7-OH 18mg Tablets. Designed for smooth, dependable results wherever life takes you, each sleek container offers powerful doses of 7-hydroxymitragynine. Whether you’re looking to find calm, maintain balance, or unwind, Simply7 makes wellness effortless. Compact, clean, and convenient, it’s the perfect way to stay in control throughout your day.



Simply7 7-OH 18mg Tablets Specifications

Scored tablets for easy dosing

18mg 7-OH per tablet

Suggested 2-4 servings in each tablet

Amount per serving;

4.5mg 7-hydroxymitragynine

Available in 3 sizes; 1-count bag, 7-count can, 15-count can

