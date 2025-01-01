Experience the ease and potency of Simply7 7-OH 18mg Tablets. Designed for smooth, dependable results wherever life takes you, each sleek container offers powerful doses of 7-hydroxymitragynine. Whether you’re looking to find calm, maintain balance, or unwind, Simply7 makes wellness effortless. Compact, clean, and convenient, it’s the perfect way to stay in control throughout your day.
Simply7 7-OH 18mg Tablets Specifications Scored tablets for easy dosing 18mg 7-OH per tablet Suggested 2-4 servings in each tablet Amount per serving; 4.5mg 7-hydroxymitragynine Available in 3 sizes; 1-count bag, 7-count can, 15-count can
