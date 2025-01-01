Experience big 7OH power in a small, sleek package! Simply 7's 60mg tablets offer smooth and strong effects all day long, so you can stay calm, balanced, and at ease.
Tired of chalky, bitter tablets? Simply 7 offers a pleasant texture and refreshing flavor you’ll love.
Simply 7 7OH Tablet Details Choose either a 7 count or 15 count package of tablets 8 Servings per tablet 60 milligrams per tablet 7.5 milligrams per serving 7-Hydroxymitragynine Fast-acting formula Powerful effects
