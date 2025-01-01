Unlock maximum potency with Smurph’s 7-OH Tablets! Each tablet is packed with 25mg of concentrated 7-Hydroxymitragynine, delivering powerful effects with precision. Convenient and hassle-free, these tablets let you enjoy 7-OH wherever and whenever you choose.



Whether you prefer a burst of flavor or the pure, natural experience, Smurph’s has got you covered!



SMURPH'S 7-OH TABLETS SPECIFICATIONS

4 tablets per pack

100mg blister pack

25 mg per tablet

7-Hydroxy

Fast-absorbing formula

Ultra-potent experience

​



SMURPH'S 7-OH TABLETS FLAVORS

Strawberry

Blue Razz

Kiwi Dragon Berry

Cotton Candy

Natural

read more