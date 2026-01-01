Boost your energy to the max with an electrifying enhanced kratom powder by Super Speciosa. It’s crafted with a precision blend of energizing green vein kratom and enhanced with premium, concentrated extract. Contains 2% mitragynine for a serious uplift, sustained motivation, and sharp focus.



Super Speciosa makes premium, lab-tested kratom products to support your wellness.



Dua Enhanced Kratom Powder Details

48 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving

100 Grams

2% Mitragynine

Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon

Classic Powder Format

Lab-tested

Raw Leaf

Made in USA

How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder

Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage of your choice.



Blend until powder is fully incorporated.



Enjoy the natural boost in focus, energy, and mood.