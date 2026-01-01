About this product
Boost your energy to the max with an electrifying enhanced kratom powder by Super Speciosa. It’s crafted with a precision blend of energizing green vein kratom and enhanced with premium, concentrated extract. Contains 2% mitragynine for a serious uplift, sustained motivation, and sharp focus.
Super Speciosa makes premium, lab-tested kratom products to support your wellness.
Dua Enhanced Kratom Powder Details
48 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
100 Grams
2% Mitragynine
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
Raw Leaf
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage of your choice.
Blend until powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy the natural boost in focus, energy, and mood.
Super Speciosa makes premium, lab-tested kratom products to support your wellness.
Dua Enhanced Kratom Powder Details
48 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
100 Grams
2% Mitragynine
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
Raw Leaf
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage of your choice.
Blend until powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy the natural boost in focus, energy, and mood.
Fulfillment
About this product
Boost your energy to the max with an electrifying enhanced kratom powder by Super Speciosa. It’s crafted with a precision blend of energizing green vein kratom and enhanced with premium, concentrated extract. Contains 2% mitragynine for a serious uplift, sustained motivation, and sharp focus.
Super Speciosa makes premium, lab-tested kratom products to support your wellness.
Dua Enhanced Kratom Powder Details
48 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
100 Grams
2% Mitragynine
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
Raw Leaf
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage of your choice.
Blend until powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy the natural boost in focus, energy, and mood.
Super Speciosa makes premium, lab-tested kratom products to support your wellness.
Dua Enhanced Kratom Powder Details
48 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
100 Grams
2% Mitragynine
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
Raw Leaf
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage of your choice.
Blend until powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy the natural boost in focus, energy, and mood.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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