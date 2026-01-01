Enjoy all the effects of kratom in its yummiest form yet with Super Speciosa Extra Strength Kratom Extract Gummies! Designed to enhance your focus, energy, and mood so you can feel your best. Each gummy contains 35 milligrams of full-spectrum kratom alkaloids and juicy, tangy flavor.



Super Speciosa is here to support your wellness with the natural, clean power of plants.



Extra Strength Gummies Details

35 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving

Serving Size: 1 Gummy

30 Gummies Per Jar

Full Spectrum

Choose Blueberry, Mango, or Strawberry

Flavorful Gummy Format

Extra Strength

100% Natural

Best Seller!

Vegan

Superior Absorption

Why Super Speciosa Kratom Gummies?

These powerful little gummies provide plant-based wellness support and may have the following effects:



Increased mental clarity & sharper concentration

Enhanced energy and vitality that lasts all day

Boosted motivation & productivity

How to Use Extra Strength Gummies

Start with a serving size of 1 gummy, which contains 35 milligrams of full-spectrum kratom alkaloids.



Enjoy a natural boost in energy, focus, and mood.



Adjust your serving size as needed.



Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.



