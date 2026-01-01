About this product
Enjoy all the effects of kratom in its yummiest form yet with Super Speciosa Extra Strength Kratom Extract Gummies! Designed to enhance your focus, energy, and mood so you can feel your best. Each gummy contains 35 milligrams of full-spectrum kratom alkaloids and juicy, tangy flavor.
Super Speciosa is here to support your wellness with the natural, clean power of plants.
Extra Strength Gummies Details
35 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
30 Gummies Per Jar
Full Spectrum
Choose Blueberry, Mango, or Strawberry
Flavorful Gummy Format
Extra Strength
100% Natural
Best Seller!
Vegan
Superior Absorption
Why Super Speciosa Kratom Gummies?
These powerful little gummies provide plant-based wellness support and may have the following effects:
Increased mental clarity & sharper concentration
Enhanced energy and vitality that lasts all day
Boosted motivation & productivity
How to Use Extra Strength Gummies
Start with a serving size of 1 gummy, which contains 35 milligrams of full-spectrum kratom alkaloids.
Enjoy a natural boost in energy, focus, and mood.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa is here to support your wellness with the natural, clean power of plants.
Extra Strength Gummies Details
35 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
30 Gummies Per Jar
Full Spectrum
Choose Blueberry, Mango, or Strawberry
Flavorful Gummy Format
Extra Strength
100% Natural
Best Seller!
Vegan
Superior Absorption
Why Super Speciosa Kratom Gummies?
These powerful little gummies provide plant-based wellness support and may have the following effects:
Increased mental clarity & sharper concentration
Enhanced energy and vitality that lasts all day
Boosted motivation & productivity
How to Use Extra Strength Gummies
Start with a serving size of 1 gummy, which contains 35 milligrams of full-spectrum kratom alkaloids.
Enjoy a natural boost in energy, focus, and mood.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Fulfillment
About this product
Enjoy all the effects of kratom in its yummiest form yet with Super Speciosa Extra Strength Kratom Extract Gummies! Designed to enhance your focus, energy, and mood so you can feel your best. Each gummy contains 35 milligrams of full-spectrum kratom alkaloids and juicy, tangy flavor.
Super Speciosa is here to support your wellness with the natural, clean power of plants.
Extra Strength Gummies Details
35 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
30 Gummies Per Jar
Full Spectrum
Choose Blueberry, Mango, or Strawberry
Flavorful Gummy Format
Extra Strength
100% Natural
Best Seller!
Vegan
Superior Absorption
Why Super Speciosa Kratom Gummies?
These powerful little gummies provide plant-based wellness support and may have the following effects:
Increased mental clarity & sharper concentration
Enhanced energy and vitality that lasts all day
Boosted motivation & productivity
How to Use Extra Strength Gummies
Start with a serving size of 1 gummy, which contains 35 milligrams of full-spectrum kratom alkaloids.
Enjoy a natural boost in energy, focus, and mood.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa is here to support your wellness with the natural, clean power of plants.
Extra Strength Gummies Details
35 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
30 Gummies Per Jar
Full Spectrum
Choose Blueberry, Mango, or Strawberry
Flavorful Gummy Format
Extra Strength
100% Natural
Best Seller!
Vegan
Superior Absorption
Why Super Speciosa Kratom Gummies?
These powerful little gummies provide plant-based wellness support and may have the following effects:
Increased mental clarity & sharper concentration
Enhanced energy and vitality that lasts all day
Boosted motivation & productivity
How to Use Extra Strength Gummies
Start with a serving size of 1 gummy, which contains 35 milligrams of full-spectrum kratom alkaloids.
Enjoy a natural boost in energy, focus, and mood.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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