Do you love kratom’s effects, but dislike the bitter taste? Try Super Speciosa’s flavored kratom powder for a delicious, natural wellness boost that tastes as good as it feels! Choose from Cherry Bomb Calm, Sherbet Focus, and Sour Gummy Spark. 100 gram package.



Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.



Choose Your Flavor

Cherry Bomb Calm: A burst of cherry flavor and balanced energizing & relaxing effects. Made with Red Maeng Da kratom powder.



Sherbet Focus: Promote morning energy & focus thanks to a blend of White Maeng Da kratom powder in a nostalgic flavor.



Sour Gummy Spark: Energize your days and your tastebuds with delicious gummy flavor and a blend of Green Maeng Da Kratom.



Flavored Powder Details

Maeng Da Kratom Powder Blend

3 Tasty Flavors

Minimal Bitterness

31 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving

Includes Scooper For Convenience

Classic Powder Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

Raw Leaf

Made in USA

How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder

Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.



Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.



Enjoy a flavorful experience and the natural power of kratom.