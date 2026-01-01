About this product
Do you love kratom’s effects, but dislike the bitter taste? Try Super Speciosa’s flavored kratom powder for a delicious, natural wellness boost that tastes as good as it feels! Choose from Cherry Bomb Calm, Sherbet Focus, and Sour Gummy Spark. 100 gram package.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.
Choose Your Flavor
Cherry Bomb Calm: A burst of cherry flavor and balanced energizing & relaxing effects. Made with Red Maeng Da kratom powder.
Sherbet Focus: Promote morning energy & focus thanks to a blend of White Maeng Da kratom powder in a nostalgic flavor.
Sour Gummy Spark: Energize your days and your tastebuds with delicious gummy flavor and a blend of Green Maeng Da Kratom.
Flavored Powder Details
Maeng Da Kratom Powder Blend
3 Tasty Flavors
Minimal Bitterness
31 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
Includes Scooper For Convenience
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy a flavorful experience and the natural power of kratom.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.
Choose Your Flavor
Cherry Bomb Calm: A burst of cherry flavor and balanced energizing & relaxing effects. Made with Red Maeng Da kratom powder.
Sherbet Focus: Promote morning energy & focus thanks to a blend of White Maeng Da kratom powder in a nostalgic flavor.
Sour Gummy Spark: Energize your days and your tastebuds with delicious gummy flavor and a blend of Green Maeng Da Kratom.
Flavored Powder Details
Maeng Da Kratom Powder Blend
3 Tasty Flavors
Minimal Bitterness
31 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
Includes Scooper For Convenience
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy a flavorful experience and the natural power of kratom.
Fulfillment
About this product
Do you love kratom’s effects, but dislike the bitter taste? Try Super Speciosa’s flavored kratom powder for a delicious, natural wellness boost that tastes as good as it feels! Choose from Cherry Bomb Calm, Sherbet Focus, and Sour Gummy Spark. 100 gram package.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.
Choose Your Flavor
Cherry Bomb Calm: A burst of cherry flavor and balanced energizing & relaxing effects. Made with Red Maeng Da kratom powder.
Sherbet Focus: Promote morning energy & focus thanks to a blend of White Maeng Da kratom powder in a nostalgic flavor.
Sour Gummy Spark: Energize your days and your tastebuds with delicious gummy flavor and a blend of Green Maeng Da Kratom.
Flavored Powder Details
Maeng Da Kratom Powder Blend
3 Tasty Flavors
Minimal Bitterness
31 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
Includes Scooper For Convenience
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy a flavorful experience and the natural power of kratom.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.
Choose Your Flavor
Cherry Bomb Calm: A burst of cherry flavor and balanced energizing & relaxing effects. Made with Red Maeng Da kratom powder.
Sherbet Focus: Promote morning energy & focus thanks to a blend of White Maeng Da kratom powder in a nostalgic flavor.
Sour Gummy Spark: Energize your days and your tastebuds with delicious gummy flavor and a blend of Green Maeng Da Kratom.
Flavored Powder Details
Maeng Da Kratom Powder Blend
3 Tasty Flavors
Minimal Bitterness
31 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
Includes Scooper For Convenience
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy a flavorful experience and the natural power of kratom.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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