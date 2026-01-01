About this product
Super Speciosa Green Bali Kratom Capsules are your go-to for instant energy, boosted mood, and effective natural stress relief. Each easy-to-take capsule contains 500mg of pure kratom powder. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa carries only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.
Green Bali Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Bali Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.
Green Bali Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Bali Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.
Fulfillment
About this product
Super Speciosa Green Bali Kratom Capsules are your go-to for instant energy, boosted mood, and effective natural stress relief. Each easy-to-take capsule contains 500mg of pure kratom powder. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa carries only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.
Green Bali Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Bali Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.
Green Bali Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Bali Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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