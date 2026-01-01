Super Speciosa Green Bali Kratom Capsules are your go-to for instant energy, boosted mood, and effective natural stress relief. Each easy-to-take capsule contains 500mg of pure kratom powder. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa carries only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.



Green Bali Capsule Details

320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag

Serving Size: 5 Capsules

500 Milligrams Per Capsule

Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine

Convenient Capsule Format

Lab-tested

How to Use Super Speciosa Green Bali Capsules

Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.