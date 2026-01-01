About this product
Looking to level up? Enhance your wellbeing all day long with Super Speciosa Green Bali Kratom Powder! Green Bali delivers balanced effects that support energy, mood, and relief. Choose from a 500 gram or 1 kilogram package. Super Speciosa is crafted with care and GMP-certified to support your wellness journey.
Why Choose Green Bali?
Green Bali kratom is renowned for its balanced effects on the mind and body. You can generally expect effects like these:
Sharpened Mental Focus
Gentle Uplift Without the Jitters
Smooth, Clean Energy
Relief From Discomfort
Green Bali Powder Details
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
24 Milligrams Mitragynine per Serving
Serving Size: One Teaspoon
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of Green Bali Kratom Powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Embrace a natural boost in focus, energy, and mood!
Why Choose Green Bali?
Green Bali kratom is renowned for its balanced effects on the mind and body. You can generally expect effects like these:
Sharpened Mental Focus
Gentle Uplift Without the Jitters
Smooth, Clean Energy
Relief From Discomfort
Green Bali Powder Details
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
24 Milligrams Mitragynine per Serving
Serving Size: One Teaspoon
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of Green Bali Kratom Powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Embrace a natural boost in focus, energy, and mood!
Fulfillment
About this product
Looking to level up? Enhance your wellbeing all day long with Super Speciosa Green Bali Kratom Powder! Green Bali delivers balanced effects that support energy, mood, and relief. Choose from a 500 gram or 1 kilogram package. Super Speciosa is crafted with care and GMP-certified to support your wellness journey.
Why Choose Green Bali?
Green Bali kratom is renowned for its balanced effects on the mind and body. You can generally expect effects like these:
Sharpened Mental Focus
Gentle Uplift Without the Jitters
Smooth, Clean Energy
Relief From Discomfort
Green Bali Powder Details
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
24 Milligrams Mitragynine per Serving
Serving Size: One Teaspoon
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of Green Bali Kratom Powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Embrace a natural boost in focus, energy, and mood!
Why Choose Green Bali?
Green Bali kratom is renowned for its balanced effects on the mind and body. You can generally expect effects like these:
Sharpened Mental Focus
Gentle Uplift Without the Jitters
Smooth, Clean Energy
Relief From Discomfort
Green Bali Powder Details
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
24 Milligrams Mitragynine per Serving
Serving Size: One Teaspoon
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of Green Bali Kratom Powder into water, fruit juices, or other nonalcoholic beverage.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Embrace a natural boost in focus, energy, and mood!
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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