Tackle your to-do list with Green Maeng Da capsules! These 500mg capsules can help promote balanced natural energy, enhanced focus, and increased productivity. Enjoy a gentle uplift and stay on task all day long. Super Speciosa offers only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.



Why Try Green Maeng Da?

Green Maeng Da kratom is known for balanced effects including:



Mild energy

Feelings of mood elevation & enhanced wellbeing

Increased focus & productivity

Green Maeng Da Capsule Details

500 Milligrams Per Capsule

5 Capsules Per Serving

Each Capsule Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine

Choose From 350 Count or 1000 Count Jar

Convenient Capsule Format

Lab-tested

How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Capsules

Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.