About this product
Tackle your to-do list with Green Maeng Da capsules! These 500mg capsules can help promote balanced natural energy, enhanced focus, and increased productivity. Enjoy a gentle uplift and stay on task all day long. Super Speciosa offers only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.
Why Try Green Maeng Da?
Green Maeng Da kratom is known for balanced effects including:
Mild energy
Feelings of mood elevation & enhanced wellbeing
Increased focus & productivity
Green Maeng Da Capsule Details
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
5 Capsules Per Serving
Each Capsule Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Choose From 350 Count or 1000 Count Jar
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.
Why Try Green Maeng Da?
Green Maeng Da kratom is known for balanced effects including:
Mild energy
Feelings of mood elevation & enhanced wellbeing
Increased focus & productivity
Green Maeng Da Capsule Details
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
5 Capsules Per Serving
Each Capsule Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Choose From 350 Count or 1000 Count Jar
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.
Fulfillment
About this product
Tackle your to-do list with Green Maeng Da capsules! These 500mg capsules can help promote balanced natural energy, enhanced focus, and increased productivity. Enjoy a gentle uplift and stay on task all day long. Super Speciosa offers only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.
Why Try Green Maeng Da?
Green Maeng Da kratom is known for balanced effects including:
Mild energy
Feelings of mood elevation & enhanced wellbeing
Increased focus & productivity
Green Maeng Da Capsule Details
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
5 Capsules Per Serving
Each Capsule Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Choose From 350 Count or 1000 Count Jar
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.
Why Try Green Maeng Da?
Green Maeng Da kratom is known for balanced effects including:
Mild energy
Feelings of mood elevation & enhanced wellbeing
Increased focus & productivity
Green Maeng Da Capsule Details
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
5 Capsules Per Serving
Each Capsule Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Choose From 350 Count or 1000 Count Jar
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your ideal dosage without guesswork.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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