About this product
Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder gives you a clean, natural boost! Mix it into water, fruit juice, or coffee and enjoy a gentle uplift all day long. Perfect for tackling busy mornings, work sessions, or afternoons when you need to stay sharp. Super Speciosa carries only the highest quality, finely milled kratom leaf to support your wellbeing.
Green Maeng Da Powder Details
500 Gram or 1000 Gram Bag
Serving Size: 2.4 Grams
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
Green Maeng Da Powder Details
500 Gram or 1000 Gram Bag
Serving Size: 2.4 Grams
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
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About this product
Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder gives you a clean, natural boost! Mix it into water, fruit juice, or coffee and enjoy a gentle uplift all day long. Perfect for tackling busy mornings, work sessions, or afternoons when you need to stay sharp. Super Speciosa carries only the highest quality, finely milled kratom leaf to support your wellbeing.
Green Maeng Da Powder Details
500 Gram or 1000 Gram Bag
Serving Size: 2.4 Grams
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
Green Maeng Da Powder Details
500 Gram or 1000 Gram Bag
Serving Size: 2.4 Grams
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Lab-tested
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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