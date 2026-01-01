About this product
Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Capsules are your number one choice for sustained energy throughout the day. No jitters or crash—just a clean, convenient energy boost. Each easy-to-take capsule contains 500mg of pure leaf kratom powder. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa carries only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.
Why Green Malay?
Green Malay is known for its balanced effects, including
✅ Gently boosted energy
✅ Enhanced mental clarity
✅ Lifted mood
Green Malay Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Malay Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Why Green Malay?
Green Malay is known for its balanced effects, including
✅ Gently boosted energy
✅ Enhanced mental clarity
✅ Lifted mood
Green Malay Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Malay Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Fulfillment
About this product
Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Capsules are your number one choice for sustained energy throughout the day. No jitters or crash—just a clean, convenient energy boost. Each easy-to-take capsule contains 500mg of pure leaf kratom powder. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa carries only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.
Why Green Malay?
Green Malay is known for its balanced effects, including
✅ Gently boosted energy
✅ Enhanced mental clarity
✅ Lifted mood
Green Malay Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Malay Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Why Green Malay?
Green Malay is known for its balanced effects, including
✅ Gently boosted energy
✅ Enhanced mental clarity
✅ Lifted mood
Green Malay Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Malay Capsules
Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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