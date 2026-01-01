Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Capsules are your number one choice for sustained energy throughout the day. No jitters or crash—just a clean, convenient energy boost. Each easy-to-take capsule contains 500mg of pure leaf kratom powder. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa carries only the highest quality, finely milled kratom to support your wellbeing.



Why Green Malay?

Green Malay is known for its balanced effects, including



✅ Gently boosted energy



✅ Enhanced mental clarity



✅ Lifted mood



Green Malay Capsule Details

320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag

Serving Size: 5 Capsules

500 Milligrams Per Capsule

Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine

Convenient Capsule Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

Product of Indonesia

How to Use Super Speciosa Green Malay Capsules

Recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.