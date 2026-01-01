About this product
Experience the clean, natural boost of Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Powder, made from 100% pure Mitragyna speciosa leaf. This premium green strain is known for its balanced profile, offering gentle, sustained energy, mental clarity, and focus without the jitters. Perfect for mornings, productive work sessions, or anytime you need a reliable uplift.
Elevate your day naturally - order your Green Malay Kratom Powder today and feel the difference!
Super Speciosa Green Maylay Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maylay Kratom Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
Elevate your day naturally - order your Green Malay Kratom Powder today and feel the difference!
Super Speciosa Green Maylay Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maylay Kratom Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
Fulfillment
About this product
Experience the clean, natural boost of Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Powder, made from 100% pure Mitragyna speciosa leaf. This premium green strain is known for its balanced profile, offering gentle, sustained energy, mental clarity, and focus without the jitters. Perfect for mornings, productive work sessions, or anytime you need a reliable uplift.
Elevate your day naturally - order your Green Malay Kratom Powder today and feel the difference!
Super Speciosa Green Maylay Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maylay Kratom Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
Elevate your day naturally - order your Green Malay Kratom Powder today and feel the difference!
Super Speciosa Green Maylay Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maylay Kratom Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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