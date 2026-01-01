Try Jolt Kratom Extract Softgels for a discreet, convenient, and effective way to support natural energy, focus, and motivation. Each 15mg MIT softgel is made from premium kratom extract, carefully crafted for a potent alkaloid profile that delivers consistent and reliable results.



Perfect for busy days, workouts, or whenever you need a natural boost, Jolt Softgels provide an easy, mess-free way to enjoy the benefits of kratom.



Take Your Day Further - Try Jolt Kratom Softgels today!



Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels Details

15mg premium kratom extract per softgel

45 count jar

Serving Size: 2 softgels

30mg MIT per serving

Lab-tested

Raw Leaf

No Caffeine

Made in USA

How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels

All you need to do is find your correct dose and swallow the softgels whole with your beverage of choice. While they are incredibly easy to use and insanely discreet, you also need to ensure you are dosing them properly.



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Softgels usually take effect anywhere from 2-6 hours, depending on size and tolerance. These effects can last for 5 - 7 hours, with the peak at 2 - 4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.



Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.



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If you are a new user or new to this product, start with a lower dosage (1 softgel) to establish tolerance.



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Remember to always test out dosages at a slow pace until you're comfortable in knowing what your dose is.



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Properly store your kratom softgels in a dark space at room temperature.