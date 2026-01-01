About this product
Try Jolt Kratom Extract Softgels for a discreet, convenient, and effective way to support natural energy, focus, and motivation. Each 15mg MIT softgel is made from premium kratom extract, carefully crafted for a potent alkaloid profile that delivers consistent and reliable results.
Perfect for busy days, workouts, or whenever you need a natural boost, Jolt Softgels provide an easy, mess-free way to enjoy the benefits of kratom.
Take Your Day Further - Try Jolt Kratom Softgels today!
Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels Details
15mg premium kratom extract per softgel
45 count jar
Serving Size: 2 softgels
30mg MIT per serving
Lab-tested
Raw Leaf
No Caffeine
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels
All you need to do is find your correct dose and swallow the softgels whole with your beverage of choice. While they are incredibly easy to use and insanely discreet, you also need to ensure you are dosing them properly.
Softgels usually take effect anywhere from 2-6 hours, depending on size and tolerance. These effects can last for 5 - 7 hours, with the peak at 2 - 4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.
If you are a new user or new to this product, start with a lower dosage (1 softgel) to establish tolerance.
Remember to always test out dosages at a slow pace until you're comfortable in knowing what your dose is.
Properly store your kratom softgels in a dark space at room temperature.
Perfect for busy days, workouts, or whenever you need a natural boost, Jolt Softgels provide an easy, mess-free way to enjoy the benefits of kratom.
Take Your Day Further - Try Jolt Kratom Softgels today!
Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels Details
15mg premium kratom extract per softgel
45 count jar
Serving Size: 2 softgels
30mg MIT per serving
Lab-tested
Raw Leaf
No Caffeine
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels
All you need to do is find your correct dose and swallow the softgels whole with your beverage of choice. While they are incredibly easy to use and insanely discreet, you also need to ensure you are dosing them properly.
Softgels usually take effect anywhere from 2-6 hours, depending on size and tolerance. These effects can last for 5 - 7 hours, with the peak at 2 - 4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.
If you are a new user or new to this product, start with a lower dosage (1 softgel) to establish tolerance.
Remember to always test out dosages at a slow pace until you're comfortable in knowing what your dose is.
Properly store your kratom softgels in a dark space at room temperature.
Fulfillment
About this product
Try Jolt Kratom Extract Softgels for a discreet, convenient, and effective way to support natural energy, focus, and motivation. Each 15mg MIT softgel is made from premium kratom extract, carefully crafted for a potent alkaloid profile that delivers consistent and reliable results.
Perfect for busy days, workouts, or whenever you need a natural boost, Jolt Softgels provide an easy, mess-free way to enjoy the benefits of kratom.
Take Your Day Further - Try Jolt Kratom Softgels today!
Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels Details
15mg premium kratom extract per softgel
45 count jar
Serving Size: 2 softgels
30mg MIT per serving
Lab-tested
Raw Leaf
No Caffeine
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels
All you need to do is find your correct dose and swallow the softgels whole with your beverage of choice. While they are incredibly easy to use and insanely discreet, you also need to ensure you are dosing them properly.
Softgels usually take effect anywhere from 2-6 hours, depending on size and tolerance. These effects can last for 5 - 7 hours, with the peak at 2 - 4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.
If you are a new user or new to this product, start with a lower dosage (1 softgel) to establish tolerance.
Remember to always test out dosages at a slow pace until you're comfortable in knowing what your dose is.
Properly store your kratom softgels in a dark space at room temperature.
Perfect for busy days, workouts, or whenever you need a natural boost, Jolt Softgels provide an easy, mess-free way to enjoy the benefits of kratom.
Take Your Day Further - Try Jolt Kratom Softgels today!
Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels Details
15mg premium kratom extract per softgel
45 count jar
Serving Size: 2 softgels
30mg MIT per serving
Lab-tested
Raw Leaf
No Caffeine
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Softgels
All you need to do is find your correct dose and swallow the softgels whole with your beverage of choice. While they are incredibly easy to use and insanely discreet, you also need to ensure you are dosing them properly.
Softgels usually take effect anywhere from 2-6 hours, depending on size and tolerance. These effects can last for 5 - 7 hours, with the peak at 2 - 4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.
If you are a new user or new to this product, start with a lower dosage (1 softgel) to establish tolerance.
Remember to always test out dosages at a slow pace until you're comfortable in knowing what your dose is.
Properly store your kratom softgels in a dark space at room temperature.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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