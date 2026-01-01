About this product
Seeking deeper sleep? Relax and rest well with Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom Powder. Enjoy the naturally soothing power of Red Bali kratom—perfect for nighttime use, with 24 milligrams of mitragynine per serving. Choose from 500 gram or 1 kilogram package.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for convenient and effective raw leaf kratom.
Why Choose Red Bali?
Red Bali kratom is known for its soothing, relieving effects, including:
✅ Relaxation
✅ Better Sleep
✅ Relief
Red Bali Powder Details
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy natural relaxation, calm, and improved sleep.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for convenient and effective raw leaf kratom.
Why Choose Red Bali?
Red Bali kratom is known for its soothing, relieving effects, including:
✅ Relaxation
✅ Better Sleep
✅ Relief
Red Bali Powder Details
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy natural relaxation, calm, and improved sleep.
Fulfillment
About this product
Seeking deeper sleep? Relax and rest well with Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom Powder. Enjoy the naturally soothing power of Red Bali kratom—perfect for nighttime use, with 24 milligrams of mitragynine per serving. Choose from 500 gram or 1 kilogram package.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for convenient and effective raw leaf kratom.
Why Choose Red Bali?
Red Bali kratom is known for its soothing, relieving effects, including:
✅ Relaxation
✅ Better Sleep
✅ Relief
Red Bali Powder Details
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy natural relaxation, calm, and improved sleep.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for convenient and effective raw leaf kratom.
Why Choose Red Bali?
Red Bali kratom is known for its soothing, relieving effects, including:
✅ Relaxation
✅ Better Sleep
✅ Relief
Red Bali Powder Details
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.
Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy natural relaxation, calm, and improved sleep.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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