Seeking deeper sleep? Relax and rest well with Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom Powder. Enjoy the naturally soothing power of Red Bali kratom—perfect for nighttime use, with 24 milligrams of mitragynine per serving. Choose from 500 gram or 1 kilogram package.



Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for convenient and effective raw leaf kratom.



Why Choose Red Bali?

Red Bali kratom is known for its soothing, relieving effects, including:



✅ Relaxation



✅ Better Sleep



✅ Relief



Red Bali Powder Details

500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package

Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon

24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving

Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine

Classic Powder Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

Raw Leaf

How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder

Mix one teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages.



Blend until the powder is fully incorporated.



Enjoy natural relaxation, calm, and improved sleep.