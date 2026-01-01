Start your journey to calmer evenings with Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom Tablets, a convenient, easy‐to‐take alternative to powder. Crafted from premium pressed kratom leaf and precisely portioned for consistent support, these tablets are designed for those seeking plant‐based relaxation and a soothing way to unwind after a long day. Ideal for quieting the mind and promoting a sense of balance, Red Bali tablets combine quality and convenience in every dose.



Don’t wait - add Red Bali Kratom Tablets to your routine today and enjoy a more peaceful, stress‐free evening!



Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom Tablets Specs

1.0%+ Mitragynine

24mg MIT per serving

Promotes restful sleep

Convenient Tablet Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package

How to Use Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom Tablets

If you are new to this product, start with a small dose and gauge effects.



Chew the tablet or let it dissolve fully under your tongue. These tablets have a natural, bitter flavor.



Expect to feel effects within 30-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 5-7 hours, with the peak at 2-4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.



Consuming food with Zenith tablets may delay the onset of effects.



Test out dosages at a slow pace until you know your preferred dose.



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