About this product
Bedtime just got better with Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Capsules, which naturally promote relaxation and restful sleep. Enjoy 500mg of pure Red Borneo kratom powder in each convenient capsule. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa is responsibly sourced and lab-tested to support your wellness.
Why Choose Red Borneo?
Red Borneo kratom is known as a potent and consistent strain. Perfect for nighttime use, it offers:
✅ Relaxation
✅ Pain Relief
✅ Stress Relief
✅ Restful Sleep
✅ Calm
Red Borneo Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Why Choose Red Borneo?
Red Borneo kratom is known as a potent and consistent strain. Perfect for nighttime use, it offers:
✅ Relaxation
✅ Pain Relief
✅ Stress Relief
✅ Restful Sleep
✅ Calm
Red Borneo Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Fulfillment
About this product
Bedtime just got better with Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Capsules, which naturally promote relaxation and restful sleep. Enjoy 500mg of pure Red Borneo kratom powder in each convenient capsule. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa is responsibly sourced and lab-tested to support your wellness.
Why Choose Red Borneo?
Red Borneo kratom is known as a potent and consistent strain. Perfect for nighttime use, it offers:
✅ Relaxation
✅ Pain Relief
✅ Stress Relief
✅ Restful Sleep
✅ Calm
Red Borneo Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Why Choose Red Borneo?
Red Borneo kratom is known as a potent and consistent strain. Perfect for nighttime use, it offers:
✅ Relaxation
✅ Pain Relief
✅ Stress Relief
✅ Restful Sleep
✅ Calm
Red Borneo Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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