Bedtime just got better with Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Capsules, which naturally promote relaxation and restful sleep. Enjoy 500mg of pure Red Borneo kratom powder in each convenient capsule. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa is responsibly sourced and lab-tested to support your wellness.



Why Choose Red Borneo?

Red Borneo kratom is known as a potent and consistent strain. Perfect for nighttime use, it offers:



✅ Relaxation



✅ Pain Relief



✅ Stress Relief



✅ Restful Sleep



✅ Calm



Red Borneo Capsule Details

320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag

Serving Size: 5 Capsules

500 Milligrams Per Capsule

Contains 1.0%+ Mitragynine

Convenient Capsule Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

No Bitter Taste

Product of Indonesia

How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules

The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.