About this product
Start your evenings with a sense of calm and balance using Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder, carefully crafted from 100% pure Mitragyna speciosa leaf to support deep relaxation and peaceful downtime. This red‐vein kratom strain is prized for its smooth, grounding profile that helps quiet the mind and soothe the body after a long day, making it an ideal choice for winding down or preparing for restful sleep.
Bring tranquility home - order your Red Borneo Kratom Powder now!
Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Serving size: 1 teaspoon (2.4 grams)
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
Bring tranquility home - order your Red Borneo Kratom Powder now!
Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Serving size: 1 teaspoon (2.4 grams)
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
Fulfillment
About this product
Start your evenings with a sense of calm and balance using Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder, carefully crafted from 100% pure Mitragyna speciosa leaf to support deep relaxation and peaceful downtime. This red‐vein kratom strain is prized for its smooth, grounding profile that helps quiet the mind and soothe the body after a long day, making it an ideal choice for winding down or preparing for restful sleep.
Bring tranquility home - order your Red Borneo Kratom Powder now!
Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Serving size: 1 teaspoon (2.4 grams)
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
Bring tranquility home - order your Red Borneo Kratom Powder now!
Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Serving size: 1 teaspoon (2.4 grams)
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder
Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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