Start your evenings with a sense of calm and balance using Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder, carefully crafted from 100% pure Mitragyna speciosa leaf to support deep relaxation and peaceful downtime. This red‐vein kratom strain is prized for its smooth, grounding profile that helps quiet the mind and soothe the body after a long day, making it an ideal choice for winding down or preparing for restful sleep.



Bring tranquility home - order your Red Borneo Kratom Powder now!



Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder Specs

24mg MIT per serving

Serving size: 1 teaspoon (2.4 grams)

Classic Powder Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag



How to Use Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Powder

Fine powder blends easily into water, juice, or coffee. Stir until fully mixed for the best consistency. A typical serving size is 2.4 grams of kratom powder. Because of its high quality, many customers find they can use less compared to other brands. Limit use to two servings in 24 hours with at least 12 hours between each serving.



