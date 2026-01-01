About this product
Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules deliver balanced effects including relief, relaxation, and enhanced mental clarity and focus. Feel better with easy-to-take capsules containing 500mg of pure kratom powder each. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for buying premium kratom online with confidence.
Why Red Maeng Da?
Red Maeng Da kratom is known for its balanced effects, including:
✅ Increased physical comfort
✅ Improved sociability & mood
✅ Gentle energy boost at low doses
Red Maeng Da Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Why Red Maeng Da?
Red Maeng Da kratom is known for its balanced effects, including:
✅ Increased physical comfort
✅ Improved sociability & mood
✅ Gentle energy boost at low doses
Red Maeng Da Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Fulfillment
About this product
Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules deliver balanced effects including relief, relaxation, and enhanced mental clarity and focus. Feel better with easy-to-take capsules containing 500mg of pure kratom powder each. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for buying premium kratom online with confidence.
Why Red Maeng Da?
Red Maeng Da kratom is known for its balanced effects, including:
✅ Increased physical comfort
✅ Improved sociability & mood
✅ Gentle energy boost at low doses
Red Maeng Da Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Why Red Maeng Da?
Red Maeng Da kratom is known for its balanced effects, including:
✅ Increased physical comfort
✅ Improved sociability & mood
✅ Gentle energy boost at low doses
Red Maeng Da Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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