About this product
Enjoy a harmonious mind-body experience with Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom powder. Promotes balanced energy, relaxation, mental clarity, and physical ease. Just mix a teaspoon into your favorite nonalcoholic beverage for 31 powerful milligrams of mitragynine. Choose from a 500 gram or 1 kilogram package.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for buying premium kratom with confidence.
About Red Maeng Da
Red Maeng Da kratom is popular for its soothing effects, including:
✅ Increased Physical Ease
✅ Enhanced Mental Clarity
✅ Calm & Relaxation
Red Maeng Da Powder
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix a teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juice, or other nonalcoholic beverages.
Mix well until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy the naturally soothing effects of Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder!
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for buying premium kratom with confidence.
About Red Maeng Da
Red Maeng Da kratom is popular for its soothing effects, including:
✅ Increased Physical Ease
✅ Enhanced Mental Clarity
✅ Calm & Relaxation
Red Maeng Da Powder
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix a teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juice, or other nonalcoholic beverages.
Mix well until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy the naturally soothing effects of Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder!
Fulfillment
About this product
Enjoy a harmonious mind-body experience with Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom powder. Promotes balanced energy, relaxation, mental clarity, and physical ease. Just mix a teaspoon into your favorite nonalcoholic beverage for 31 powerful milligrams of mitragynine. Choose from a 500 gram or 1 kilogram package.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for buying premium kratom with confidence.
About Red Maeng Da
Red Maeng Da kratom is popular for its soothing effects, including:
✅ Increased Physical Ease
✅ Enhanced Mental Clarity
✅ Calm & Relaxation
Red Maeng Da Powder
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix a teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juice, or other nonalcoholic beverages.
Mix well until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy the naturally soothing effects of Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder!
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for buying premium kratom with confidence.
About Red Maeng Da
Red Maeng Da kratom is popular for its soothing effects, including:
✅ Increased Physical Ease
✅ Enhanced Mental Clarity
✅ Calm & Relaxation
Red Maeng Da Powder
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Package
Serving Size: 1 Teaspoon
31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Raw Leaf
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Powder
Mix a teaspoon of kratom powder into water, fruit juice, or other nonalcoholic beverages.
Mix well until the powder is fully incorporated.
Enjoy the naturally soothing effects of Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder!
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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