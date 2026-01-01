About this product
Experience balanced calm and gentle energy with Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets. This popular red strain delivers soothing support for both relaxed evenings and steady daytime focus, all without the bitter taste or mess of powder. Each tablet is designed to help promote a sense of ease, clarity, and overall wellbeing.
Snag your Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets today and enjoy natural, soothing support!
Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets Specs
31mg MIT per serving
Convenient Tablet Format
1.3%+ mitragynine
Lab-tested
All Natural
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
How to Use Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets
If you are new to this product, start with a small dose and gauge effects.
Chew the tablet or let it dissolve fully under your tongue. These tablets have a natural, bitter flavor.
Expect to feel effects within 30-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 5-7 hours, with the peak at 2-4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with Zenith tablets may delay the onset of effects.
Test out dosages at a slow pace until you know your preferred dose.
Snag your Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets today and enjoy natural, soothing support!
Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets Specs
31mg MIT per serving
Convenient Tablet Format
1.3%+ mitragynine
Lab-tested
All Natural
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
How to Use Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets
If you are new to this product, start with a small dose and gauge effects.
Chew the tablet or let it dissolve fully under your tongue. These tablets have a natural, bitter flavor.
Expect to feel effects within 30-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 5-7 hours, with the peak at 2-4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with Zenith tablets may delay the onset of effects.
Test out dosages at a slow pace until you know your preferred dose.
Fulfillment
About this product
Experience balanced calm and gentle energy with Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets. This popular red strain delivers soothing support for both relaxed evenings and steady daytime focus, all without the bitter taste or mess of powder. Each tablet is designed to help promote a sense of ease, clarity, and overall wellbeing.
Snag your Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets today and enjoy natural, soothing support!
Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets Specs
31mg MIT per serving
Convenient Tablet Format
1.3%+ mitragynine
Lab-tested
All Natural
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
How to Use Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets
If you are new to this product, start with a small dose and gauge effects.
Chew the tablet or let it dissolve fully under your tongue. These tablets have a natural, bitter flavor.
Expect to feel effects within 30-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 5-7 hours, with the peak at 2-4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with Zenith tablets may delay the onset of effects.
Test out dosages at a slow pace until you know your preferred dose.
Snag your Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets today and enjoy natural, soothing support!
Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets Specs
31mg MIT per serving
Convenient Tablet Format
1.3%+ mitragynine
Lab-tested
All Natural
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
How to Use Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da Kratom Tablets
If you are new to this product, start with a small dose and gauge effects.
Chew the tablet or let it dissolve fully under your tongue. These tablets have a natural, bitter flavor.
Expect to feel effects within 30-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 5-7 hours, with the peak at 2-4 hours. However, mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with Zenith tablets may delay the onset of effects.
Test out dosages at a slow pace until you know your preferred dose.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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