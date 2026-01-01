Slingshot is a blast of powerful, plant-based energy and vitality in a convenient liquid extract shot. With 60 milligrams of mitragynine per serving, Slingshot supports powerful energy, laser-sharp focus, and stress relief. Energize your day and enhance productivity, without the caffeine crash. 2 servings per container.



Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.



Slingshot Kratom Shot Details

120 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Bottle

60 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving

2 Fluid Ounces

Convenient Liquid Shot

Lab-tested

Full Spectrum

Made in USA

How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Extract Shot

Shake well before use.



Start with a serving size of half a bottle.



Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you.



Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.