About this product
Slingshot is a blast of powerful, plant-based energy and vitality in a convenient liquid extract shot. With 60 milligrams of mitragynine per serving, Slingshot supports powerful energy, laser-sharp focus, and stress relief. Energize your day and enhance productivity, without the caffeine crash. 2 servings per container.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.
Slingshot Kratom Shot Details
120 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Bottle
60 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
2 Fluid Ounces
Convenient Liquid Shot
Lab-tested
Full Spectrum
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Extract Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with a serving size of half a bottle.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you.
Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.
Slingshot Kratom Shot Details
120 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Bottle
60 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
2 Fluid Ounces
Convenient Liquid Shot
Lab-tested
Full Spectrum
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Extract Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with a serving size of half a bottle.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you.
Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Fulfillment
About this product
Slingshot is a blast of powerful, plant-based energy and vitality in a convenient liquid extract shot. With 60 milligrams of mitragynine per serving, Slingshot supports powerful energy, laser-sharp focus, and stress relief. Energize your day and enhance productivity, without the caffeine crash. 2 servings per container.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.
Slingshot Kratom Shot Details
120 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Bottle
60 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
2 Fluid Ounces
Convenient Liquid Shot
Lab-tested
Full Spectrum
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Extract Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with a serving size of half a bottle.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you.
Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa is the trusted choice for premium, plant-based wellness products.
Slingshot Kratom Shot Details
120 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Bottle
60 Milligrams of Mitragynine Per Serving
2 Fluid Ounces
Convenient Liquid Shot
Lab-tested
Full Spectrum
Made in USA
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Extract Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with a serving size of half a bottle.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you.
Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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