Sip your cares away with Super Feels Chill Vibes Kava & Kratom shot! Contains 35 milligrams of energizing mitragynine and 25 milligrams of stress-busting kavalactones per serving, with 2 servings per bottle. This powerhouse blend is crafted for rapid relaxation, calm, creative focus, and chill vibes—all in a delicious, tart apple flavor!



Super Feels is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.



Super Feels Chill Vibes Details

Plant-based Tonic

2 Ounce Shot

70 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle

50 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle

2 Servings Per Bottle

35 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving

25 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving

Delicious Tart Apple Flavor

Fast-acting

Lab-tested

Non-alcoholic

Why Choose Kava + Kratom?

These two powerful botanicals work together to soothe the body & promote fun, upbeat social energy. Enjoy a blend that naturally eases stress and tension while lifting your spirits.



How to Use Super Feels Chill Vibes Shot

Shake well before use.



Start with a serving size of half a bottle.



Drink directly from the bottle or mix with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage.



Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.



Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.