About this product
Sip your cares away with Super Feels Chill Vibes Kava & Kratom shot! Contains 35 milligrams of energizing mitragynine and 25 milligrams of stress-busting kavalactones per serving, with 2 servings per bottle. This powerhouse blend is crafted for rapid relaxation, calm, creative focus, and chill vibes—all in a delicious, tart apple flavor!
Super Feels is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
Super Feels Chill Vibes Details
Plant-based Tonic
2 Ounce Shot
70 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle
50 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle
2 Servings Per Bottle
35 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
25 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving
Delicious Tart Apple Flavor
Fast-acting
Lab-tested
Non-alcoholic
Why Choose Kava + Kratom?
These two powerful botanicals work together to soothe the body & promote fun, upbeat social energy. Enjoy a blend that naturally eases stress and tension while lifting your spirits.
How to Use Super Feels Chill Vibes Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with a serving size of half a bottle.
Drink directly from the bottle or mix with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.
Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Feels is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
Super Feels Chill Vibes Details
Plant-based Tonic
2 Ounce Shot
70 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle
50 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle
2 Servings Per Bottle
35 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
25 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving
Delicious Tart Apple Flavor
Fast-acting
Lab-tested
Non-alcoholic
Why Choose Kava + Kratom?
These two powerful botanicals work together to soothe the body & promote fun, upbeat social energy. Enjoy a blend that naturally eases stress and tension while lifting your spirits.
How to Use Super Feels Chill Vibes Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with a serving size of half a bottle.
Drink directly from the bottle or mix with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.
Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa - Super Feels Chill Vibes Kava & Kratom Shot
MiscellaneousTHC -CBD -
Super Speciosa - Super Feels Chill Vibes Kava & Kratom Shot
MiscellaneousTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
Sip your cares away with Super Feels Chill Vibes Kava & Kratom shot! Contains 35 milligrams of energizing mitragynine and 25 milligrams of stress-busting kavalactones per serving, with 2 servings per bottle. This powerhouse blend is crafted for rapid relaxation, calm, creative focus, and chill vibes—all in a delicious, tart apple flavor!
Super Feels is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
Super Feels Chill Vibes Details
Plant-based Tonic
2 Ounce Shot
70 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle
50 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle
2 Servings Per Bottle
35 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
25 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving
Delicious Tart Apple Flavor
Fast-acting
Lab-tested
Non-alcoholic
Why Choose Kava + Kratom?
These two powerful botanicals work together to soothe the body & promote fun, upbeat social energy. Enjoy a blend that naturally eases stress and tension while lifting your spirits.
How to Use Super Feels Chill Vibes Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with a serving size of half a bottle.
Drink directly from the bottle or mix with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.
Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Feels is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
Super Feels Chill Vibes Details
Plant-based Tonic
2 Ounce Shot
70 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle
50 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle
2 Servings Per Bottle
35 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
25 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving
Delicious Tart Apple Flavor
Fast-acting
Lab-tested
Non-alcoholic
Why Choose Kava + Kratom?
These two powerful botanicals work together to soothe the body & promote fun, upbeat social energy. Enjoy a blend that naturally eases stress and tension while lifting your spirits.
How to Use Super Feels Chill Vibes Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with a serving size of half a bottle.
Drink directly from the bottle or mix with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.
Enjoy! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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