About this product
Unwind, socialize, and feel your best with Super Feels Max Relax plant-based tonic, which combines two powerful plants—calming kava & energizing kratom—for tension-free, social energy. Contains 37.5 milligrams of mitragynine and 190 milligrams of kavalactones per serving, with 2 servings per convenient bottle.
Super Feels is here to help you thrive with the natural, clean power of plants.
Super Feels Max Relax Details
Plant-based Tonic
2 Ounce Shot
75 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle
380 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle
37.5 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
190 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving
2 Servings Per Bottle
Delicious Apple Flavor
Fast-acting
Lab-tested
Nonalcoholic
Why Choose Kava + Kratom?
These two powerful and vibrant botanicals work together to calm the body & mind while supporting feel-good social energy.
How to Use Super Feels Max Relax Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with half a bottle.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Feels is here to help you thrive with the natural, clean power of plants.
Super Feels Max Relax Details
Plant-based Tonic
2 Ounce Shot
75 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle
380 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle
37.5 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
190 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving
2 Servings Per Bottle
Delicious Apple Flavor
Fast-acting
Lab-tested
Nonalcoholic
Why Choose Kava + Kratom?
These two powerful and vibrant botanicals work together to calm the body & mind while supporting feel-good social energy.
How to Use Super Feels Max Relax Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with half a bottle.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa - Super Feels Max Relax Kava & Kratom Tonic
MiscellaneousTHC -CBD -
Super Speciosa - Super Feels Max Relax Kava & Kratom Tonic
MiscellaneousTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
Unwind, socialize, and feel your best with Super Feels Max Relax plant-based tonic, which combines two powerful plants—calming kava & energizing kratom—for tension-free, social energy. Contains 37.5 milligrams of mitragynine and 190 milligrams of kavalactones per serving, with 2 servings per convenient bottle.
Super Feels is here to help you thrive with the natural, clean power of plants.
Super Feels Max Relax Details
Plant-based Tonic
2 Ounce Shot
75 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle
380 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle
37.5 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
190 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving
2 Servings Per Bottle
Delicious Apple Flavor
Fast-acting
Lab-tested
Nonalcoholic
Why Choose Kava + Kratom?
These two powerful and vibrant botanicals work together to calm the body & mind while supporting feel-good social energy.
How to Use Super Feels Max Relax Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with half a bottle.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Feels is here to help you thrive with the natural, clean power of plants.
Super Feels Max Relax Details
Plant-based Tonic
2 Ounce Shot
75 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle
380 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle
37.5 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
190 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving
2 Servings Per Bottle
Delicious Apple Flavor
Fast-acting
Lab-tested
Nonalcoholic
Why Choose Kava + Kratom?
These two powerful and vibrant botanicals work together to calm the body & mind while supporting feel-good social energy.
How to Use Super Feels Max Relax Shot
Shake well before use.
Start with half a bottle.
Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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