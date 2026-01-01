Unwind, socialize, and feel your best with Super Feels Max Relax plant-based tonic, which combines two powerful plants—calming kava & energizing kratom—for tension-free, social energy. Contains 37.5 milligrams of mitragynine and 190 milligrams of kavalactones per serving, with 2 servings per convenient bottle.



Super Feels is here to help you thrive with the natural, clean power of plants.



Super Feels Max Relax Details

Plant-based Tonic

2 Ounce Shot

75 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Bottle

380 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Bottle

37.5 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving

190 Milligrams Kavalactones Per Serving

2 Servings Per Bottle

Delicious Apple Flavor

Fast-acting

Lab-tested

Nonalcoholic

Why Choose Kava + Kratom?

These two powerful and vibrant botanicals work together to calm the body & mind while supporting feel-good social energy.



How to Use Super Feels Max Relax Shot

Shake well before use.



Start with half a bottle.



Wait 30 minutes before enjoying the rest. Half a bottle may be enough for you to achieve desired effects.



Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.