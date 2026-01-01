Unlock smooth, plant‐based relaxation with Super Speciosa Super Red Kratom Capsules - expertly crafted from 100% sun‐dried Mitragyna speciosa leaf. This classic red strain is known for its deep, soothing profile that helps quiet the mind and body at the end of a busy day, making it an ideal choice for evening unwind and restful nights.



Ready to relax and reset? Add Super Red Kratom Capsules to your cart now and experience calming comfort with every dose!



Super Speciosa Super Red Kratom Capsule Details

320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag

Convenient Capsule Format

1.0%+ mitragynine

28mg MIT per serving

100% sun-dried kratom

Lab-tested

All Natural

No Bitter Taste

How to Use Super Speciosa Super Red Kratom Capsule

If you are a new user to this product, start with a low dosage (1 capsule) to establish individual tolerance. To learn more about dosage, read our helpful guide here.



Each capsule contains 500 milligrams of high-purity White Maeng Da kratom powder.



Swallow whole capsule with liquid.



Expect to feel effects within 60-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 2-6 hours, with the peak at around 4 hours. Mild effects may last into the following day.



Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.



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