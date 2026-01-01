Discover smooth, plant‐based relaxation with Super Speciosa Super Red Kratom Powder, crafted from 100% sun‐dried Mitragyna speciosa leaf. This classic red‐vein kratom strain offers a balanced, full‐spectrum profile designed to help you unwind at the end of the day, support a calm state of mind, and promote restful evenings with a smooth, mellow feel.



Ready to bring calm to your routine? Add Super Speciosa Super Red Kratom Powder to your cart now and enjoy a more relaxed, peaceful evening naturally!



Super Speciosa Super Red Kratom Powder Specs

100% sun-dried kratom

28mg MIT per serving

Classic Powder Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag

How to Use Super Speciosa Super Red Kratom Powder

There are many ways to use kratom powder, the two most popular are to add the powder into a non-alcoholic drink or the "toss and wash" method.



​



Make a Drink

Prepare your kratom dose in a tea strainer or coffee filter

Boil a small pot of water. Any amount that you want for your drink is fine. The less water you use, the more the kratom flavor may be prevalent.

Once it begins to boil, take it off the burner and let it sit for a couple minutes. Very hot temperatures can deplete the alkaloids.

Slowly pour the hot water over the tea strainer or coffee filter that contains your proper serving of kratom.

Add any sweetener or other flavoring to your final product.

Enjoy your customized kratom drink!

​



“Toss and Wash” Method

Prepare your dose of kratom powder.

Take a small sip of a beverage and hold it in your mouth.

Pour your dose of kratom powder into your mouth, while still holding the liquid in your mouth.

Quickly swish everything around in your mouth, mixing the powder and liquid together.

Swallow.

​



*Never put any dry powder in your mouth without liquid. Never smoke or snort kratom powder.