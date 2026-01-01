About this product
Need a long-lasting energy boost? Feel your best with Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Capsules, which naturally promote alertness, increased motivation and overall feel-good vibes. Ideal for morning or daytime use. Enjoy 500mg of pure White Maeng Da kratom powder in each convenient capsule. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa is crafted with care and GMP-certified to support your wellness.
Why Choose White Maeng Da?
White Maeng Da kratom is popular for its potent, stimulating effects, such as:
Enhanced Energy
Increased Focus
Uplifted Mood
White Maeng Da Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Why Choose White Maeng Da?
White Maeng Da kratom is popular for its potent, stimulating effects, such as:
Enhanced Energy
Increased Focus
Uplifted Mood
White Maeng Da Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Fulfillment
About this product
Need a long-lasting energy boost? Feel your best with Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Capsules, which naturally promote alertness, increased motivation and overall feel-good vibes. Ideal for morning or daytime use. Enjoy 500mg of pure White Maeng Da kratom powder in each convenient capsule. Choose from a 320 count jar or 1000 count bag. Super Speciosa is crafted with care and GMP-certified to support your wellness.
Why Choose White Maeng Da?
White Maeng Da kratom is popular for its potent, stimulating effects, such as:
Enhanced Energy
Increased Focus
Uplifted Mood
White Maeng Da Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
Why Choose White Maeng Da?
White Maeng Da kratom is popular for its potent, stimulating effects, such as:
Enhanced Energy
Increased Focus
Uplifted Mood
White Maeng Da Capsule Details
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Serving Size: 5 Capsules
500 Milligrams Per Capsule
Contains 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
Product of Indonesia
How to Use Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules
The recommended serving size is 5 capsules. Maximum daily amount is 2 servings. Wait at least 12 hours between servings. Pre-measured capsules make it simple to find your perfect dosage without guesswork.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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