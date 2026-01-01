Kickstart your day with clear, sustained energy and focused motivation using Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Powder. This white strain supports sharper concentration, steady drive, and a feel‐good momentum you can count on through busy mornings and long days. Known for its vibrant, uplifting profile, White Maeng Da is a great choice if you’re looking for natural energy and mental clarity without the crash.



Ready to power through your day with focus and vigor? Add White Maeng Da Kratom Powder to your cart now!



Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Powder Specs

31mg MIT per serving

Promotes energy & motivation

Classic Powder Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag

How to Use Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Powder

There are many ways to use kratom powder, the two most popular are to add the powder into a non-alcoholic drink or the "toss and wash" method.



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Make a Drink

Prepare your kratom dose in a tea strainer or coffee filter

Boil a small pot of water. Any amount that you want for your drink is fine. The less water you use, the more the kratom flavor may be prevalent.

Once it begins to boil, take it off the burner and let it sit for a couple minutes. Very hot temperatures can deplete the alkaloids.

Slowly pour the hot water over the tea strainer or coffee filter that contains your proper serving of kratom.

Add any sweetener or other flavoring to your final product.

Enjoy your customized kratom drink!

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“Toss and Wash” Method

Prepare your dose of kratom powder.

Take a small sip of a beverage and hold it in your mouth.

Pour your dose of kratom powder into your mouth, while still holding the liquid in your mouth.

Quickly swish everything around in your mouth, mixing the powder and liquid together.

Swallow.

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*Never put any dry powder in your mouth without liquid. Never smoke or snort kratom powder.