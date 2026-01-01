Enjoy easier mornings and brighter days with Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets. Promotes enhanced energy, increased alertness, and better mental clarity. These tablets are easy to take and provide fast results, so you can seize the day!



Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.



White Maeng Da Kratom Tablet Details

31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving

300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet

At Least 1.3%+ Mitragynine

Serving Size: 8 Tablets

Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package

Convenient Tablet Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

Why White Maeng Da?

White Maeng Da is beloved for its ability to enhance energy, focus, and mood. Perfect for daytime use, White Maeng Da can deliver results like these:



Improved Focus & Mental Clarity

Discomfort Relief

Significant Energy Boost

How to Use White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets

Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.



Adjust your serving size as needed.



Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.