About this product
Enjoy easier mornings and brighter days with Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets. Promotes enhanced energy, increased alertness, and better mental clarity. These tablets are easy to take and provide fast results, so you can seize the day!
Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
White Maeng Da Kratom Tablet Details
31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet
At Least 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Serving Size: 8 Tablets
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
Convenient Tablet Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Why White Maeng Da?
White Maeng Da is beloved for its ability to enhance energy, focus, and mood. Perfect for daytime use, White Maeng Da can deliver results like these:
Improved Focus & Mental Clarity
Discomfort Relief
Significant Energy Boost
How to Use White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets
Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
White Maeng Da Kratom Tablet Details
31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet
At Least 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Serving Size: 8 Tablets
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
Convenient Tablet Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Why White Maeng Da?
White Maeng Da is beloved for its ability to enhance energy, focus, and mood. Perfect for daytime use, White Maeng Da can deliver results like these:
Improved Focus & Mental Clarity
Discomfort Relief
Significant Energy Boost
How to Use White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets
Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Fulfillment
About this product
Enjoy easier mornings and brighter days with Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets. Promotes enhanced energy, increased alertness, and better mental clarity. These tablets are easy to take and provide fast results, so you can seize the day!
Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
White Maeng Da Kratom Tablet Details
31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet
At Least 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Serving Size: 8 Tablets
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
Convenient Tablet Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Why White Maeng Da?
White Maeng Da is beloved for its ability to enhance energy, focus, and mood. Perfect for daytime use, White Maeng Da can deliver results like these:
Improved Focus & Mental Clarity
Discomfort Relief
Significant Energy Boost
How to Use White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets
Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
White Maeng Da Kratom Tablet Details
31 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet
At Least 1.3%+ Mitragynine
Serving Size: 8 Tablets
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
Convenient Tablet Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
Why White Maeng Da?
White Maeng Da is beloved for its ability to enhance energy, focus, and mood. Perfect for daytime use, White Maeng Da can deliver results like these:
Improved Focus & Mental Clarity
Discomfort Relief
Significant Energy Boost
How to Use White Maeng Da Kratom Tablets
Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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