About this product
Start your day with clear, focused energy and boosted motivation using Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules. This white vein kratom strain is known for promoting smooth, sustained alertness, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing without the jittery crash of traditional stimulants.
Ready to boost your focus and seize the day? Add White Thai Kratom Capsules to your cart now and start experiencing energized, productive mornings!
Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules Details
24mg MIT per serving
1.0%+ mitragynine
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules
If you are a new user to this product, start with a low dosage (1 capsule) to establish individual tolerance. To learn more about dosage, read our helpful guide here.
Each capsule contains 500 milligrams of high-purity White Maeng Da kratom powder.
Swallow whole capsule with liquid.
Expect to feel effects within 60-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 2-6 hours, with the peak at around 4 hours. Mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.
Ready to boost your focus and seize the day? Add White Thai Kratom Capsules to your cart now and start experiencing energized, productive mornings!
Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules Details
24mg MIT per serving
1.0%+ mitragynine
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules
If you are a new user to this product, start with a low dosage (1 capsule) to establish individual tolerance. To learn more about dosage, read our helpful guide here.
Each capsule contains 500 milligrams of high-purity White Maeng Da kratom powder.
Swallow whole capsule with liquid.
Expect to feel effects within 60-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 2-6 hours, with the peak at around 4 hours. Mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.
Fulfillment
About this product
Start your day with clear, focused energy and boosted motivation using Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules. This white vein kratom strain is known for promoting smooth, sustained alertness, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing without the jittery crash of traditional stimulants.
Ready to boost your focus and seize the day? Add White Thai Kratom Capsules to your cart now and start experiencing energized, productive mornings!
Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules Details
24mg MIT per serving
1.0%+ mitragynine
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules
If you are a new user to this product, start with a low dosage (1 capsule) to establish individual tolerance. To learn more about dosage, read our helpful guide here.
Each capsule contains 500 milligrams of high-purity White Maeng Da kratom powder.
Swallow whole capsule with liquid.
Expect to feel effects within 60-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 2-6 hours, with the peak at around 4 hours. Mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.
Ready to boost your focus and seize the day? Add White Thai Kratom Capsules to your cart now and start experiencing energized, productive mornings!
Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules Details
24mg MIT per serving
1.0%+ mitragynine
320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag
Convenient Capsule Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
No Bitter Taste
How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules
If you are a new user to this product, start with a low dosage (1 capsule) to establish individual tolerance. To learn more about dosage, read our helpful guide here.
Each capsule contains 500 milligrams of high-purity White Maeng Da kratom powder.
Swallow whole capsule with liquid.
Expect to feel effects within 60-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 2-6 hours, with the peak at around 4 hours. Mild effects may last into the following day.
Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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