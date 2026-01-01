Start your day with clear, focused energy and boosted motivation using Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules. This white vein kratom strain is known for promoting smooth, sustained alertness, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing without the jittery crash of traditional stimulants.



Ready to boost your focus and seize the day? Add White Thai Kratom Capsules to your cart now and start experiencing energized, productive mornings!



Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules Details

24mg MIT per serving

1.0%+ mitragynine

320 Count Jar or 1000 Count Bag

Convenient Capsule Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

No Bitter Taste

How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Capsules

If you are a new user to this product, start with a low dosage (1 capsule) to establish individual tolerance. To learn more about dosage, read our helpful guide here.



Each capsule contains 500 milligrams of high-purity White Maeng Da kratom powder.



Swallow whole capsule with liquid.



Expect to feel effects within 60-90 minutes after ingestion. Effects can last for 2-6 hours, with the peak at around 4 hours. Mild effects may last into the following day.



Consuming food with kratom may delay the onset of effects.



​