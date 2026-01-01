Kick off your day with vibrant focus and energized clarity with Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder. This strain is known for its uplifting profile that supports mental alertness, steady motivation, and sustained energy without the crash associated with traditional stimulants. Perfect for mornings, productive work sessions, or anytime you need a natural boost.



Ready to power through your day with focused energy? Add White Thai Kratom Powder to your cart now and feel the difference!



Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder Specs

24mg MIT per serving

Classic Powder Format

Lab-tested

All Natural

500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag

How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder

There are many ways to use kratom powder, the two most popular are to add the powder into a non-alcoholic drink or the "toss and wash" method.



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Make a Drink

Prepare your kratom dose in a tea strainer or coffee filter

Boil a small pot of water. Any amount that you want for your drink is fine. The less water you use, the more the kratom flavor may be prevalent.

Once it begins to boil, take it off the burner and let it sit for a couple minutes. Very hot temperatures can deplete the alkaloids.

Slowly pour the hot water over the tea strainer or coffee filter that contains your proper serving of kratom.

Add any sweetener or other flavoring to your final product.

Enjoy your customized kratom drink!

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“Toss and Wash” Method

Prepare your dose of kratom powder.

Take a small sip of a beverage and hold it in your mouth.

Pour your dose of kratom powder into your mouth, while still holding the liquid in your mouth.

Quickly swish everything around in your mouth, mixing the powder and liquid together.

Swallow.

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*Never put any dry powder in your mouth without liquid. Never smoke or snort kratom powder.