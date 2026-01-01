About this product
Kick off your day with vibrant focus and energized clarity with Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder. This strain is known for its uplifting profile that supports mental alertness, steady motivation, and sustained energy without the crash associated with traditional stimulants. Perfect for mornings, productive work sessions, or anytime you need a natural boost.
Ready to power through your day with focused energy? Add White Thai Kratom Powder to your cart now and feel the difference!
Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder
There are many ways to use kratom powder, the two most popular are to add the powder into a non-alcoholic drink or the "toss and wash" method.
Make a Drink
Prepare your kratom dose in a tea strainer or coffee filter
Boil a small pot of water. Any amount that you want for your drink is fine. The less water you use, the more the kratom flavor may be prevalent.
Once it begins to boil, take it off the burner and let it sit for a couple minutes. Very hot temperatures can deplete the alkaloids.
Slowly pour the hot water over the tea strainer or coffee filter that contains your proper serving of kratom.
Add any sweetener or other flavoring to your final product.
Enjoy your customized kratom drink!
“Toss and Wash” Method
Prepare your dose of kratom powder.
Take a small sip of a beverage and hold it in your mouth.
Pour your dose of kratom powder into your mouth, while still holding the liquid in your mouth.
Quickly swish everything around in your mouth, mixing the powder and liquid together.
Swallow.
*Never put any dry powder in your mouth without liquid. Never smoke or snort kratom powder.
Ready to power through your day with focused energy? Add White Thai Kratom Powder to your cart now and feel the difference!
Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder
There are many ways to use kratom powder, the two most popular are to add the powder into a non-alcoholic drink or the "toss and wash" method.
Make a Drink
Prepare your kratom dose in a tea strainer or coffee filter
Boil a small pot of water. Any amount that you want for your drink is fine. The less water you use, the more the kratom flavor may be prevalent.
Once it begins to boil, take it off the burner and let it sit for a couple minutes. Very hot temperatures can deplete the alkaloids.
Slowly pour the hot water over the tea strainer or coffee filter that contains your proper serving of kratom.
Add any sweetener or other flavoring to your final product.
Enjoy your customized kratom drink!
“Toss and Wash” Method
Prepare your dose of kratom powder.
Take a small sip of a beverage and hold it in your mouth.
Pour your dose of kratom powder into your mouth, while still holding the liquid in your mouth.
Quickly swish everything around in your mouth, mixing the powder and liquid together.
Swallow.
*Never put any dry powder in your mouth without liquid. Never smoke or snort kratom powder.
Fulfillment
About this product
Kick off your day with vibrant focus and energized clarity with Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder. This strain is known for its uplifting profile that supports mental alertness, steady motivation, and sustained energy without the crash associated with traditional stimulants. Perfect for mornings, productive work sessions, or anytime you need a natural boost.
Ready to power through your day with focused energy? Add White Thai Kratom Powder to your cart now and feel the difference!
Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder
There are many ways to use kratom powder, the two most popular are to add the powder into a non-alcoholic drink or the "toss and wash" method.
Make a Drink
Prepare your kratom dose in a tea strainer or coffee filter
Boil a small pot of water. Any amount that you want for your drink is fine. The less water you use, the more the kratom flavor may be prevalent.
Once it begins to boil, take it off the burner and let it sit for a couple minutes. Very hot temperatures can deplete the alkaloids.
Slowly pour the hot water over the tea strainer or coffee filter that contains your proper serving of kratom.
Add any sweetener or other flavoring to your final product.
Enjoy your customized kratom drink!
“Toss and Wash” Method
Prepare your dose of kratom powder.
Take a small sip of a beverage and hold it in your mouth.
Pour your dose of kratom powder into your mouth, while still holding the liquid in your mouth.
Quickly swish everything around in your mouth, mixing the powder and liquid together.
Swallow.
*Never put any dry powder in your mouth without liquid. Never smoke or snort kratom powder.
Ready to power through your day with focused energy? Add White Thai Kratom Powder to your cart now and feel the difference!
Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder Specs
24mg MIT per serving
Classic Powder Format
Lab-tested
All Natural
500 Gram or 1 Kilogram Bag
How to Use Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Powder
There are many ways to use kratom powder, the two most popular are to add the powder into a non-alcoholic drink or the "toss and wash" method.
Make a Drink
Prepare your kratom dose in a tea strainer or coffee filter
Boil a small pot of water. Any amount that you want for your drink is fine. The less water you use, the more the kratom flavor may be prevalent.
Once it begins to boil, take it off the burner and let it sit for a couple minutes. Very hot temperatures can deplete the alkaloids.
Slowly pour the hot water over the tea strainer or coffee filter that contains your proper serving of kratom.
Add any sweetener or other flavoring to your final product.
Enjoy your customized kratom drink!
“Toss and Wash” Method
Prepare your dose of kratom powder.
Take a small sip of a beverage and hold it in your mouth.
Pour your dose of kratom powder into your mouth, while still holding the liquid in your mouth.
Quickly swish everything around in your mouth, mixing the powder and liquid together.
Swallow.
*Never put any dry powder in your mouth without liquid. Never smoke or snort kratom powder.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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