About this product
Wake up the right way with Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Tablets, which promote morning motivation, enhanced energy, & alertness. These tablets are easy to take and provide fast results, so you can make the most of your day!
Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
White Thai Kratom Tablet Details
24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet
At Least 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Serving Size: 8 Tablets
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
Convenient Tablet Format
Raw Leaf
Lab-tested
All Natural
Why White Thai?
White Thai kratom is popular for its potential to deliver clean, sustained energy and enhanced mental clarity without the crash associated with caffeine, making it your new favorite coffee alternative! Perfect for daytime use, White Thai can deliver results like these:
Enhanced Energy & Motivation
Improved Focus & Productivity
Elevated Mood
How to Use White Thai Kratom Tablets
Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
White Thai Kratom Tablet Details
24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet
At Least 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Serving Size: 8 Tablets
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
Convenient Tablet Format
Raw Leaf
Lab-tested
All Natural
Why White Thai?
White Thai kratom is popular for its potential to deliver clean, sustained energy and enhanced mental clarity without the crash associated with caffeine, making it your new favorite coffee alternative! Perfect for daytime use, White Thai can deliver results like these:
Enhanced Energy & Motivation
Improved Focus & Productivity
Elevated Mood
How to Use White Thai Kratom Tablets
Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Fulfillment
About this product
Wake up the right way with Super Speciosa White Thai Kratom Tablets, which promote morning motivation, enhanced energy, & alertness. These tablets are easy to take and provide fast results, so you can make the most of your day!
Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
White Thai Kratom Tablet Details
24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet
At Least 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Serving Size: 8 Tablets
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
Convenient Tablet Format
Raw Leaf
Lab-tested
All Natural
Why White Thai?
White Thai kratom is popular for its potential to deliver clean, sustained energy and enhanced mental clarity without the crash associated with caffeine, making it your new favorite coffee alternative! Perfect for daytime use, White Thai can deliver results like these:
Enhanced Energy & Motivation
Improved Focus & Productivity
Elevated Mood
How to Use White Thai Kratom Tablets
Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
Super Speciosa is here to help you feel your best with the natural, clean power of plants.
White Thai Kratom Tablet Details
24 Milligrams Mitragynine Per Serving
300 Milligrams of Kratom Per Tablet
At Least 1.0%+ Mitragynine
Serving Size: 8 Tablets
Choose from 150 Grams (500 tablets) or 1 Kilogram (3300 tablets) Package
Convenient Tablet Format
Raw Leaf
Lab-tested
All Natural
Why White Thai?
White Thai kratom is popular for its potential to deliver clean, sustained energy and enhanced mental clarity without the crash associated with caffeine, making it your new favorite coffee alternative! Perfect for daytime use, White Thai can deliver results like these:
Enhanced Energy & Motivation
Improved Focus & Productivity
Elevated Mood
How to Use White Thai Kratom Tablets
Start with a serving size of eight tablets, each containing 300 milligrams of kratom.
Adjust your serving size as needed.
Feel super! Do not take more than 2 servings in 24 hours.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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