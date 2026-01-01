About this product
This extra strength formula will take you straight down the rabbit hole to wonderland. Enjoy a hard-hitting shroom experience and rich, decadent chocolate. The potent ingredient behind this chocolate's enchanting effects is Neurotonin, a proprietary compound blend, along with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms including turkey tail, lion's mane, cordyceps, and chaga mushrooms. May cause psychotropic effects. 15 super potent squares per bar. Select your favorite flavor.
TRĒ House Chocolate Bars Details
Extra Strength Mushroom Blend
15 Super Potent Squares Per Bar
21+
May Cause Psychotropic Effects
Potential Effects of Mushrooms
Mushrooms are a natural way to experience effects like:
A Gentle Body Buzz
Relaxation
Euphoria
Enhanced Creativity
Bliss
Mushroom Chocolate Flavors
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Crunch
Cookies & Cream
Fruity Cereal
Peanut Butter
How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Chocolate
If you are new to mushroom chocolate, start with 1/2 chocolate square to assess tolerance. Effects may take 30 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.
For microdosed effects, 1/2 square of chocolate should provide an elevated but functional experience.
For a full trip, find your sweet spot between 1 and 3 squares of chocolate.
Remember to take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. Edibles can catch up with you, so proceed with patience. This chocolate is extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.
TRĒ House Chocolate Bars Details
Extra Strength Mushroom Blend
15 Super Potent Squares Per Bar
21+
May Cause Psychotropic Effects
Potential Effects of Mushrooms
Mushrooms are a natural way to experience effects like:
A Gentle Body Buzz
Relaxation
Euphoria
Enhanced Creativity
Bliss
Mushroom Chocolate Flavors
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Crunch
Cookies & Cream
Fruity Cereal
Peanut Butter
How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Chocolate
If you are new to mushroom chocolate, start with 1/2 chocolate square to assess tolerance. Effects may take 30 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.
For microdosed effects, 1/2 square of chocolate should provide an elevated but functional experience.
For a full trip, find your sweet spot between 1 and 3 squares of chocolate.
Remember to take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. Edibles can catch up with you, so proceed with patience. This chocolate is extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.
Fulfillment
About this product
This extra strength formula will take you straight down the rabbit hole to wonderland. Enjoy a hard-hitting shroom experience and rich, decadent chocolate. The potent ingredient behind this chocolate's enchanting effects is Neurotonin, a proprietary compound blend, along with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms including turkey tail, lion's mane, cordyceps, and chaga mushrooms. May cause psychotropic effects. 15 super potent squares per bar. Select your favorite flavor.
TRĒ House Chocolate Bars Details
Extra Strength Mushroom Blend
15 Super Potent Squares Per Bar
21+
May Cause Psychotropic Effects
Potential Effects of Mushrooms
Mushrooms are a natural way to experience effects like:
A Gentle Body Buzz
Relaxation
Euphoria
Enhanced Creativity
Bliss
Mushroom Chocolate Flavors
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Crunch
Cookies & Cream
Fruity Cereal
Peanut Butter
How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Chocolate
If you are new to mushroom chocolate, start with 1/2 chocolate square to assess tolerance. Effects may take 30 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.
For microdosed effects, 1/2 square of chocolate should provide an elevated but functional experience.
For a full trip, find your sweet spot between 1 and 3 squares of chocolate.
Remember to take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. Edibles can catch up with you, so proceed with patience. This chocolate is extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.
TRĒ House Chocolate Bars Details
Extra Strength Mushroom Blend
15 Super Potent Squares Per Bar
21+
May Cause Psychotropic Effects
Potential Effects of Mushrooms
Mushrooms are a natural way to experience effects like:
A Gentle Body Buzz
Relaxation
Euphoria
Enhanced Creativity
Bliss
Mushroom Chocolate Flavors
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Crunch
Cookies & Cream
Fruity Cereal
Peanut Butter
How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Chocolate
If you are new to mushroom chocolate, start with 1/2 chocolate square to assess tolerance. Effects may take 30 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.
For microdosed effects, 1/2 square of chocolate should provide an elevated but functional experience.
For a full trip, find your sweet spot between 1 and 3 squares of chocolate.
Remember to take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. Edibles can catch up with you, so proceed with patience. This chocolate is extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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