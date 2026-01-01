This extra strength formula will take you straight down the rabbit hole to wonderland. Enjoy a hard-hitting shroom experience and rich, decadent chocolate. The potent ingredient behind this chocolate's enchanting effects is Neurotonin, a proprietary compound blend, along with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms including turkey tail, lion's mane, cordyceps, and chaga mushrooms. May cause psychotropic effects. 15 super potent squares per bar. Select your favorite flavor.



TRĒ House Chocolate Bars Details

Extra Strength Mushroom Blend

15 Super Potent Squares Per Bar

21+

May Cause Psychotropic Effects

Potential Effects of Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a natural way to experience effects like:



A Gentle Body Buzz

Relaxation

Euphoria

Enhanced Creativity

Bliss

Mushroom Chocolate Flavors

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Crunch

Cookies & Cream

Fruity Cereal

Peanut Butter

How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Chocolate

If you are new to mushroom chocolate, start with 1/2 chocolate square to assess tolerance. Effects may take 30 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.

For microdosed effects, 1/2 square of chocolate should provide an elevated but functional experience.

For a full trip, find your sweet spot between 1 and 3 squares of chocolate.

Remember to take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. Edibles can catch up with you, so proceed with patience. This chocolate is extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.

