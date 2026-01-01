About this product
Prepare to be transported to mega-mushroom bliss with Extra Strength TRĒ House mushroom gummies. The secret to their enchanting effects is TRĒ House's proprietary Neurotonin blend. Enjoy 10 super potent, triptastic gummies per pack. May cause psychotropic effects. Select your favorite bold, juicy flavor.
TRĒ House Gummmies Details
Extra Strength Mushroom Blend
10 Super Potent Gummies Per Pack
21+
May Cause Psychotropic Effects
Potential Effects of Mushrooms
Mushrooms can provide effects like:
A Gentle Body Buzz
Relaxation
Euphoria
Enhanced Creativity
Bliss
Mushroom Gummies Flavors
Blue Raspberry
Juicy Mango
Sour Apple
Sour Cherry
Sour Grape
Sour Tropical
Strawberry Dream
Watermelon Wonder
How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Gummies
If you are new to this product, start with 1/2 gummy and assess effects.
1-3 gummies will have you feeling mushroomy yet functional... more will send you to outer space.
Remember that edibles can catch up with you. Take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. These gummies are extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.
TRĒ House Gummmies Details
Extra Strength Mushroom Blend
10 Super Potent Gummies Per Pack
21+
May Cause Psychotropic Effects
Potential Effects of Mushrooms
Mushrooms can provide effects like:
A Gentle Body Buzz
Relaxation
Euphoria
Enhanced Creativity
Bliss
Mushroom Gummies Flavors
Blue Raspberry
Juicy Mango
Sour Apple
Sour Cherry
Sour Grape
Sour Tropical
Strawberry Dream
Watermelon Wonder
How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Gummies
If you are new to this product, start with 1/2 gummy and assess effects.
1-3 gummies will have you feeling mushroomy yet functional... more will send you to outer space.
Remember that edibles can catch up with you. Take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. These gummies are extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.
Fulfillment
About this product
Prepare to be transported to mega-mushroom bliss with Extra Strength TRĒ House mushroom gummies. The secret to their enchanting effects is TRĒ House's proprietary Neurotonin blend. Enjoy 10 super potent, triptastic gummies per pack. May cause psychotropic effects. Select your favorite bold, juicy flavor.
TRĒ House Gummmies Details
Extra Strength Mushroom Blend
10 Super Potent Gummies Per Pack
21+
May Cause Psychotropic Effects
Potential Effects of Mushrooms
Mushrooms can provide effects like:
A Gentle Body Buzz
Relaxation
Euphoria
Enhanced Creativity
Bliss
Mushroom Gummies Flavors
Blue Raspberry
Juicy Mango
Sour Apple
Sour Cherry
Sour Grape
Sour Tropical
Strawberry Dream
Watermelon Wonder
How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Gummies
If you are new to this product, start with 1/2 gummy and assess effects.
1-3 gummies will have you feeling mushroomy yet functional... more will send you to outer space.
Remember that edibles can catch up with you. Take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. These gummies are extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.
TRĒ House Gummmies Details
Extra Strength Mushroom Blend
10 Super Potent Gummies Per Pack
21+
May Cause Psychotropic Effects
Potential Effects of Mushrooms
Mushrooms can provide effects like:
A Gentle Body Buzz
Relaxation
Euphoria
Enhanced Creativity
Bliss
Mushroom Gummies Flavors
Blue Raspberry
Juicy Mango
Sour Apple
Sour Cherry
Sour Grape
Sour Tropical
Strawberry Dream
Watermelon Wonder
How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Gummies
If you are new to this product, start with 1/2 gummy and assess effects.
1-3 gummies will have you feeling mushroomy yet functional... more will send you to outer space.
Remember that edibles can catch up with you. Take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. These gummies are extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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