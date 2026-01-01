Prepare to be transported to mega-mushroom bliss with Extra Strength TRĒ House mushroom gummies. The secret to their enchanting effects is TRĒ House's proprietary Neurotonin blend. Enjoy 10 super potent, triptastic gummies per pack. May cause psychotropic effects. Select your favorite bold, juicy flavor.



TRĒ House Gummmies Details

Extra Strength Mushroom Blend

10 Super Potent Gummies Per Pack

21+

May Cause Psychotropic Effects

Potential Effects of Mushrooms

Mushrooms can provide effects like:



A Gentle Body Buzz

Relaxation

Euphoria

Enhanced Creativity

Bliss

Mushroom Gummies Flavors

Blue Raspberry

Juicy Mango

Sour Apple

Sour Cherry

Sour Grape

Sour Tropical

Strawberry Dream

Watermelon Wonder

How to Enjoy TRĒ House Extra Strength Gummies

If you are new to this product, start with 1/2 gummy and assess effects.

1-3 gummies will have you feeling mushroomy yet functional... more will send you to outer space.

Remember that edibles can catch up with you. Take your time and ride the wave of mushroom euphoria. These gummies are extra strength, so you may need to eat less than usual.