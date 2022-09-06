Our sleek, portable, odor-free Black Gold vaporizer pen is pre-loaded with your choice of 100% pure cannabis oil, extracted via natural CO2 methods. Our small-batch concentrated Pure Amber oil is high in potency, great tasting and come in a variety of flavor profiles. Gold Flora's exclusive Black Gold disposable vape pen is an easy and elegant way to enjoy an elevated experience.



ABOUT OUR OIL

CO2 Extracted Pure Amber Oil



80-90% THC



Available in 6 Strains



ABOUT THE HARDWARE

Soft Matte Black Finish & Metallic Gold Embellishments



New! CCELL Technology



200mAh Battery – Lasts 12+ Months



Inhale Activated



Simple, Buttonless Design



Glass Quartz Window – For Easy Oil Viewing!



Signature LED Draw Light



Disposable & Recyclable



Available in 300mg