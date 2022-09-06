About this product
Our sleek, portable, odor-free Black Gold vaporizer pen is pre-loaded with your choice of 100% pure cannabis oil, extracted via natural CO2 methods. Our small-batch concentrated Pure Amber oil is high in potency, great tasting and come in a variety of flavor profiles. Gold Flora's exclusive Black Gold disposable vape pen is an easy and elegant way to enjoy an elevated experience.
ABOUT OUR OIL
CO2 Extracted Pure Amber Oil
80-90% THC
Available in 6 Strains
ABOUT THE HARDWARE
Soft Matte Black Finish & Metallic Gold Embellishments
New! CCELL Technology
200mAh Battery – Lasts 12+ Months
Inhale Activated
Simple, Buttonless Design
Glass Quartz Window – For Easy Oil Viewing!
Signature LED Draw Light
Disposable & Recyclable
Available in 300mg
ABOUT OUR OIL
CO2 Extracted Pure Amber Oil
80-90% THC
Available in 6 Strains
ABOUT THE HARDWARE
Soft Matte Black Finish & Metallic Gold Embellishments
New! CCELL Technology
200mAh Battery – Lasts 12+ Months
Inhale Activated
Simple, Buttonless Design
Glass Quartz Window – For Easy Oil Viewing!
Signature LED Draw Light
Disposable & Recyclable
Available in 300mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!