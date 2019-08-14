About this strain
Animal Mints
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
Gold Leaf Gardens
We strive for excellence in everything we do. It is a value that begins in our living, organic gardens and permeates every aspect of our craft, down to the smallest packaging detail.
Our soils are hand-crafted and infused with abundant microbial life to express the finest qualities of our cultivars. From here, no corners are cut. Plants are given extra time to bloom to their fullest potential, carefully harvested and finally cured through a slow and deliberate process of drying and aging.
We grow for ourselves. Only when a flower is good enough for our own discerning tastes do we select it to wear the Gold Leaf name.
