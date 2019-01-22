Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Gorilla Glue #4 Diamond Tip Pre-Roll 0.7g

by Gold Leaf Gardens
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of GG4
GG4

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

GG4 effects

Reported by real people like you
3,235 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Leaf Gardens
Gold Leaf Gardens
Shop products
We strive for excellence in everything we do. It is a value that begins in our living, organic gardens and permeates every aspect of our craft, down to the smallest packaging detail.

Our soils are hand-crafted and infused with abundant microbial life to express the finest qualities of our cultivars. From here, no corners are cut. Plants are given extra time to bloom to their fullest potential, carefully harvested and finally cured through a slow and deliberate process of drying and aging.

We grow for ourselves. Only when a flower is good enough for our own discerning tastes do we select it to wear the Gold Leaf name.