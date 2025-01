LIMITED TIME ONLY: Purchase any of our select 5 new Fruity flavors and get a free Fruity lanyard In the box!



As the disposable market has evolved, we evolved with it. Our 1ml disposables were so popular that we upgraded to 2ml disposables. We offer ten fruity flavors blended with Delta 8 THC. The fruity taste of these will have your mouth watering for more. This will chill you out on your worst day!



Be careful! These are potent!



Contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC.



INGREDIENTS

Delta 8 THC, All Natural Terpenes



DIRECTIONS

Button activated. Press button 5 times to power on/off. Press button twice to toggle the preheat feature. Hit 5-10 times to get it going. Puff as needed throughout the day. If it dies, use a USB charger.





