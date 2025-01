We’re excited to unveil our 2ml Fruity disposables infused with THCP! With 10 delicious flavors, each puff tantalizes your taste buds and keeps you coming back for more.



THCP is known for its more potent effects compared to other cannabinoids, making it ideal for those looking for an elevated experience. Whether you’re winding down after a tough day or just want to relax, these disposables are your perfect chill companion. Enjoy the upgrade and let the fruity goodness enhance your relaxation!



Be careful! These are potent!



Contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC.



DIRECTIONS

Button activated. Press button 5 times to power on/off. Press button twice to toggle the preheat feature. Hit 5-10 times to get it going. Puff as needed throughout the day. If it dies, use a USB charger.

