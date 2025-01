These are no ordinary gummies. In fact, each of these delicious treats contains 50mg of Delta 8 THC. Consuming Delta 8 in this form is the most effective way to get the relaxed, peaceful headspace you're looking for. Eat Responsibly. Be careful! These are potent!



Contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC.



INGREDIENTS

Sugar, Invert sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Titanium Dioxide, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Delta 8 THC



DIRECTIONS

Eat 1-2 gummies and wait 45 minutes for the effect. Feel free to increase the dose for your enjoyment.





read more