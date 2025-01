Meet cannabis diamonds, the most dazzling and potent concentrate in town. Cannabis diamonds are not only a treat for the eyes, but they are also SUPER potent, often containing upwards of 98-99% THC. We extract our sauce from our organically grown hemp and add THCa crystallised diamonds to the terpene sauce. This process makes it appear like an authentic dispensary product while remaining under the .3% fully compliant THC levels.



Contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC.



DIRECTIONS

Start with a low dose and increase as needed. We recommend starting with one puff and waiting 15 minutes to see how you feel before taking more. The effects of Diamonds can last up to four hours, so dose accordingly!





