Gold Star Rosin
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Premium Flower Rosin
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Gorilla Glue #4 Premium flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free premium Gorilla Glue #4 flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).
GG4, formerly known as Gorilla Glue #4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4.
FRAGRANCE: Earthy, pungent and pine
EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, happy and uplifted
Total THC: 66% - Total CBD: .11%
Each package contains 0.5 Grams of premium flower rosin
GG4, formerly known as Gorilla Glue #4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4.
FRAGRANCE: Earthy, pungent and pine
EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, happy and uplifted
Total THC: 66% - Total CBD: .11%
Each package contains 0.5 Grams of premium flower rosin
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!