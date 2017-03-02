Gold Star Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Pineapple Express
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Pink Kush Flowers, and it has a Pineapple Express terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Pineapple Express plant material.
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavourful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
FRAGRANCE: Sweet, citrus and earthy
EFFECT: Happy, uplifted, relaxed, euphoric and energetic
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,736 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
