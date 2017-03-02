About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Pink Kush Flowers, and it has a Pineapple Express terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Pineapple Express plant material.



Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.



Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavourful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.



FRAGRANCE: Sweet, citrus and earthy



EFFECT: Happy, uplifted, relaxed, euphoric and energetic